SIGNAL controls for Network Rail will be transferred to York as part of the £1.2 billion investment of the East Coast Mainline.

The upgrade is the biggest investment in the line in a generation and hopes to create quicker and reliable journeys as well as up to an extra 10,000 seats per day for journeys.

As previously reported in The Press, the work will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend. It will transfer control of signal equipment from King’s Cross signal box to a state-of-the-art facility in York.

In 2015, York Station opened the largest high-tech signalling operating centre in the UK.

A spokesman for the company said that the work “will create a more modern and reliable railway, which is more resilient in times of disruption. We will also carry out work on the overhead line equipment outside of the station to support improvements to the power supply, track layout, and signals”.

The work, however, has drawn criticism from businesses in York who said they will financially suffer over the weekend.

The Press reported earlier this month that businesses including The Grand York Hotel and York Bid were frustrated that trains will not be able to travel between Peterborough and London King’s Cross on Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, whilst work is undertaken.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “Major work to upgrade the East Coast Main Line will mean significant changes to services this August Bank Holiday weekend.We are urging passengers not to travel on August 24/5 as there will be significant disruption, however, if they absolutely must travel we would urge them to plan as ahead services will be extremely busy, you will need to change trains or use a bus replacement service and your journey will take longer.

“We appreciate that this will impact on people, however, this work is absolute to vital to make sure we continue to provide a railway which is fit for purpose and this upgrade will bring significant benefits to passengers once completed.”

