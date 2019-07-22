A DRIVER has been hurt in a suspected road rage incident in York, during which two vehicles were driven repeatedly around a roundabout.
North Yorkshire Police said the motorist suffered bruising and deep grazes to his right foot in an altercation with another driver, which happened in the Hopgrove area at 2.20pm on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said the altercation involved the drivers of a red Land Rover and a grey Volvo XC60, and afterwards both vehicles were driven to Monks Cross and around the Asda/Sainsbury’s roundabout multiple times before separating.
"Both vehicles have been identified and drivers have been spoken to," she said.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the actions of both parties involved, in regards to any verbal/physical interaction and vehicle movements."
Anyone with information should phone101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Hepworth, email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref 12190127514.