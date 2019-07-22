SEVEN new luxury apartments on the site of York's former fire station have been revealed - including one with this magnificent view of Clifford's Tower from its balcony.

York developers Helmsley Group has been working on the £15 million development for two years, in conjunction with London Ebor Developments and contractors Caddick Construction.

It says the Old Fire Station site in Clifford's Street is steeped in history, and key characteristics from the building’s past have been retained, including its iconic façade which dates back to its use as a chapel in 1856.

"The fireman’s pole has also been reinstalled in the building and the building’s external door handles are comprised of the metal from the nozzles of Victorian fire hoses," said a spokeswoman.

Helmsley Group director Max Reeves said: “We are a proud York business, so it is fantastic to have the opportunity to be involved in developing such an iconic and much-loved building in the historic heart of the city.

"This is an exciting development in a prime, sought-after location, within easy walking distance of York’s shops and attractions.

"We wanted to retain the spirit of the building’s unique historical character, while also providing stunning homes which are suited to modern living. We’re really proud of what we have achieved.”

Louise Hirst, of agents Carter Jonas, said York was recently voted the best place to live in the UK and the development would add to its status."The attention to detail in these properties is spectacular and their location is unparalleled."

Prices for apartments start from £675,000 with viewings available by appointment, but there is also a public viewing from 11am to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday, which everyone is free to attend with no need to pre-register.