A WELL-rested and and energetic Jess Glynne returned to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Sunday.

The global superstar and chart record holder had to cancel her performance at Dolby Forest in June, due to throat problems, but was back on song, performing a plethora of hits including Hold my Hand, Rather Be, My Love These days and a finale of I’ll Be There.

Jess – the only ever British female solo artist to score seven British number one singles – first performed a gig at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August 2017 and once again sold out the arena, as fans sang along.

Jess is the first of a host of star performer to visit the theatre over the summer. Others include Kylie Minogue, who will be performing on August 1, as well as Lewis Capaldi who is set to perform his number one album in two performances at the end of August.

