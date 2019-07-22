A MAN who threw himself into the River Ouse is to get help in dealing with his mental problems, thanks to York magistrates.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said a walker saw Sean Michael Galley, 30, holding a knife with the blade up, on Main Street, Nether Poppleton, and arguing with his partner.

The walker was so frightened she called police, but before they could arrive, the partner had got the knife and put it out of Galley's reach.

Galley was dripping wet and told police he had jumped in the River Ouse nearby "for no particular reason".

Harry Bayman, for Galley, said he had tried to kill himself and he had had the knife to harm himself.

Galley, of Brunswick Street, South Bank, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public on the stretch of Main Street next to the River Ouse.

Magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitative activities and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

They heard a probation report that Galley had been diagnosed with a mental health problem and was taking anti-depressants.

However, the probation officer said, Galley was not going for counselling as he should do. He thought he could handle his problems himself.

If he was ordered to do rehabilitative activities as part of a community order, that would help him get the help he needed but didn't want to take.

Mr Bayman said Galley's partner had managed to get him out of the river.

She had told him she had found the knife in Galley's bag.