MORE than £100,000-worth of juicers have been stolen from a business near York.
Police are asking for anyone who has been offered a large number of fruit juicers for sale to get in touch with them.
Thieves cut a hole in the wall of a warehouse on Harrier Court industrial estate in Elvington and made off with the equipment worth £117,000.
Officers say the suspects removed the cladding before making a hole and entering the warehouse, at some point between 5pm on Thursday July 18 and 8.45am on Friday July 19.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the burglary should call police on 101 and ask for Chris Dalby, quoting reference number 12190130775.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
