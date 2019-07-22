PYRAMID Gallery owner Terry Brett's 25th anniversary celebrations turn the spotlight on Yorkshire artists from Saturday.

On show until September 2 at Terry's gallery in Stonegate, York, will be ceramics by Katie Braida, Ben Arnup, Ilona Sulikova, Chiu-i Wu, Loretta Braganza and Harriett McKenzie; glass by Rachel Welford; felt work by Lindsey Tyson; paintings by Don Lodge and mixed media wall art by Linda Combi, Judy Burnett, Reini Schuhle, Jo Walton, Pamela Knight and Lynne Roebuck.

"What better way to continue 'Terry's 25th Year at Pyramid' celebrations than to showcase the exceptional talent that we have right here on our doorstep in The Yorkshire Summer Show," says Terry.

"The ceramics, paintings, glass and felt show will run alongside Pyramid's exhibition of contemporary jewellery,TwentyFive, and celebrates a remarkable 25-year partnership with many British artists and jewellery makers.

"In fact, Some of the jewellers supplied Pyramid Gallery from its beginning in 1982 when the gallery was started by Robert Feather on Gillygate. He still makes jewellery and is part of the current exhibition."

When Terry took on the business in June 1994, he quickly began to appreciate the nature of the relationship between Yorkshire craft makers and the gallery. "Before I even received the keys, I went to Hebden Bridge and came upon a jeweller called Kate Rhodes, who was working from a canal-side studio," he recalls.

"I told her that I would be taking over Pyramid, and there and then she gathered together a collection of jewellery for me to take with me for the shop. She already knew that it was changing hands and took the opportunity to have her work shown there. She has been one of our best-selling artists now for 25 years."

Such stories are manifold. For example, two jewellers from Pateley Bridge, Debbie Moxon and Ian Simm, supplied the gallery back in 1982 with their highly individual titanium and silver designs. Since then, they have been represented by Pyramid, then Robert Feather and once again Pyramid Gallery continuously and now show their work alongside silver jewellery by their daughter Evie Leach, one of the PICA Studios artists gathered in Grape Lane, York.

"The connections spanning two and even three generations of makers and customers give myself and everyone connected with the gallery a great deal of satisfaction," says Terry. "After 25 years, I have come to realise that I am no longer running this business just to earn a living. The personal stories are more important to me than anything else."

As part of the show, Pyramid Gallery will have a display and activity for young artists aged up to 14. York charity Treemendous will highlight the work they do in promoting the planting of trees in the city.

"Young artists will be encouraged to view etchings of trees by Wensleydale artist Piers Browne and draw their own picture in response," says Terry. "For their efforts, they will receive a gift, made from wood by Daniels Brothers, wood turners of Sheffield."

Gallery opening times are 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday; 12.30pm to 4.30pm on Sundays. Images of the two exhibitions may be seen at pyramidgallery.com