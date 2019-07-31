IT cannot be disputed that good mental health and wellbeing is best for business.

Studies have shown that staff with poor mental health and wellbeing cost employers dearly in terms of absenteeism, presenteeism and staff turnover. When the case for engaging is so strong, why are employers slow to engage? The answer: there’s too much information; it’s too big a challenge; my staff don’t want me telling them how to feel – whatever your reason there is a strong business case for picking up this issue.

The statistics say:

One in six workers are likely to be suffering from a mental health condition (2016 ONS statistics)

45 per cent of working days lost were due to work related stress (2016 HSE information)

95 per cent of employees named a different reason than work related stress as the reason for the sickness (the charity, Mind)

£33 – £42 billion is the estimated cost to employers due to absenteeism, presenteeism and staff turnover.

If you ignore the issue, then it will undermine the employers’ ability to grow and thrive. Aside from that, there is the legal obligation that an employer has, to its staff, under the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act, where employers have a legal responsibility to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees at work which includes stress-related injury or illness, say Langleys.

Ultimately, business leaders have to decide whether, and how, they invest in their people, and put key people in place to execute the strategy. There are many free tools if you are looking for inspiration and a place to start. ACAS has an area dedicated to ideas and has signposted to freely-available online tools. The Health and Safety Executive also have tools to help employers spot the signs and deal with situations.

Employers committed to tackling this epidemic can start by launching a mental health strategy or campaign. There is no one-size-fits-all, as each business and its people are different. Key to any campaign is considering the culture and whether it encourages openness in the workforce who can voice their problems, and seek help from the employer. For too long, the stigma attached to admitting poor mental health has hidden the problem, and employers will need to address this if they are to get a clear picture of their workforce’s mental health. Employers should also survey its staff and engage in dialogue about what would benefit them the most.

Line managers are key to the success of any strategy, and it is important that employers empower them to spot the signs of poor mental health, and support staff that need it. This could take the form of training, and sharing of good practice across the management structure. But also, employers should look to promote good managers, rather than high-performing individuals with questionable track records of managing people.

Finally, it is important to create an environment where employees are encouraged to look after their own mental health, and take responsibility for eating good diets, exercising and engaging in initiatives to help them build resilience. Employers will need to educate its staff on the best techniques to handle situations, and put in resources to enable staff to change their responses to stressful situations.

Proactive employers will be rewarded with improved productivity and lower sick rates. Getting this wrong can be costly, stressful, and could damage the reputation of the business. As the saying goes, ‘prevention is better that cure’, and this could not be truer than in the case of mental health.

