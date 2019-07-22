So the good Dr Marmite (love him or hate him) is a climate change denier - no surprise there. But why does he cite opinions of astronauts to support his views (Listen to astronauts about global warming, Letters, July 19)? Does he go to bus drivers for advice on restaurants because they drive past them?

While I’m on, where is Old Earswick? I know of Earswick and New Earswick but I can’t locate Old Earswick on any map. If there is any logic to Mr Charlesworth’s invention (Letters, July 17) then should we be living in Old York?