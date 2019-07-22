It was good to read that Selby College have started a system whereby water bottles are exchanged for re-usable drinking bottles (The Press, July 11). During my year as Lord Mayor the civic party promoted the reduction of single use plastic and worked to establish York as a Refill city. This means that many businesses around the city will refill empty water bottles.
Refilling a plastic bottle is good but replacing it with a re-usable bottle is better so the move by Selby College is to be welcomed. I have asked my colleague Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive councillor for the environment, to investigate how we can develop a similar or better scheme for York. Clearly there is a cost involved to such a scheme so if there are businesses that would like to sponsor this we would be delighted to hear from you.
Cllr Keith Orrell,
Liberal Democrat Councillor for Huntington and New Earswick,
Trent Avenue, Huntington, York