It was good to read that Selby College have started a system whereby water bottles are exchanged for re-usable drinking bottles (The Press, July 11). During my year as Lord Mayor the civic party promoted the reduction of single use plastic and worked to establish York as a Refill city. This means that many businesses around the city will refill empty water bottles.

Refilling a plastic bottle is good but replacing it with a re-usable bottle is better so the move by Selby College is to be welcomed. I have asked my colleague Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive councillor for the environment, to investigate how we can develop a similar or better scheme for York. Clearly there is a cost involved to such a scheme so if there are businesses that would like to sponsor this we would be delighted to hear from you.