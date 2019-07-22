I’m delighted to see that computer pioneer and code-breaker Alan Turing will feature on the new design of the Bank of England’s £50 note.
Alan Turing made an immeasurable contribution to our country as the father of modern computing and playing his part in cracking the German Enigma Machine, which is estimated to have shortened the war by four years and saved up to 21 million lives.
It was the campaign by the Liberal Democrats, led by John Leech, the former MP for Manchester Withington, which eventually led to Alan Turing’s posthumous pardon.
While the announcement is monumental in recognising the invaluable work he did, it is also an important reminder of a part of our history where prejudice and blatant bigotry were enshrined in law.
In honouring him in this way, we must also remember that bigotry and discrimination lead to a terrible waste of talent for society as a whole.
Cllr Darryl Smalley
Liberal Democrat Councillor for Rawcliffe & Clifton Without,
Tatton Close, York
