A FUNDRAISING page set by a York couple who are appealing for help to ensure their two severely disabled children no longer have to share a bedroom has received more than £7,000 in donations.
Martin and Lynda Sainty’s £13,000 appeal was only launched on Wednesday.
By this afternoon (July 21), more than £7,500 had been donated to the appeal.
The Press reported on Friday how the couple’s oldest son, Finn, has severe learning disabilities, while their youngest, Joel, has a rare chromosome disorder which causes autism, eating problems and learning difficulties.
Martin said the boys, who sleep in one bedroom at their three-bedroom semi, regularly wake each other up and are often disruptive for much of the night.
He said City of York Council had awarded them a £30,000 grant and a £10,000 loan but they needed help in raising the remaining £13,000 of the total bill of £53,000 after being refused a loan and mortgage extension by their bank.
To donate to the appeal, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martin-sainty?utm_term=rRmaRA7jZ
