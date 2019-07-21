AN IMMERSIVE solutions company has teamed up with the North York Moors National Park to create an interactive experience as part of a major refurbishment programme at The Moors National Park Centre.

North East-based firm Animmersion has produced a new tablet-based app alongside a series of holographic 3D animations showcasing landmarks across the National Park.

The animations are helping to catalogue, as well as bring to life, a selection of 3D models produced during the National Park’s Land of Iron project. Visitors can browse the animations that depict the many ruins and surviving structures from the iron mining heritage of the North York Moors.

They will be accessible through a pair of interactive holographic displays, with additional images being added over time.

Animmersion is continuing to work with the National Park’s team to design a number of new immersive visitor attractions to accompany family days out across the moorland and at the upgraded National Park Centre in Danby.

Through the £4 million Land of Iron programme, the partnership is preserving and conserving the main historic ironstone mining and pioneering railway sites within the National Park.

Improving the natural habitats formed part of the project together with surveying the archaeological and historical heritage of the ironstone landscape, which has been stored as digital assets that Animmersion used to create the 3D holograms.

This project is part of Animmersion’s growing presence in the heritage, culture and visitor attraction sector. Building on the successful delivery of a mixed-reality display, DeepFrame One at the Great Exhibition of the North, and its appearance at the Museums and Heritage Show in London in the spring, the firm has more enquiries from the sector.

Dominic Lusardi, owner and managing director of Animmersion, said: “This is a great example of how we can apply our expertise for creating immersive experiences from an organisation’s digital information. We have been successfully supporting industry with these solutions, for example bringing to life an underground network of pipelines to support engineer training, and are now applying our approach and technology to the leisure, cultural and heritage sectors.”