A HOUSING association has announced plans to start work on a rural affordable housing scheme in North Yorkshire.

Broadacres has revealed that work will shortly get underway in Carlton Miniott, near Thirsk.

All the homes will be allocated to people with a connection to the area, ensuring that rural areas remain sustainable for future generations.

In Carlton Miniott, working with its developing partner Moody Construction, Broadacres is building seven homes on Carlton Road.

The site is currently used for farming, but Broadacres has been granted a rural exception to enable it to provide affordable homes for local people.

When completed in July 2020, it will offer two and three-bedroom homes for shared ownership and two-bedroom homes for affordable rent.

There will also be a one and two-bedroom apartment for affordable rent.

Gail Teasdale, chief executive of Broadacres, said: “We are delighted to be able to shortly start work on this rural housing development, which will provide high quality homes for local people."