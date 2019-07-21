A STREET in York city centre has partially reopened after a burst water main caused it to close for several days.
The Press reported on Thursday that Yorkshire Water had finished repairing the damaged pipe in Walmgate, which caused water to 'erupt' into the street when it burst on Monday morning.
The road in that area has now been resurfaced and the closure has been lifted, although temporary traffic lights have been put in place while works continue on repairing a collapsed sewer further up the road near the One Stop Shop.
The road surface here has been sagging badly for months, with the area cordoned off at one stage amid fears a ‘sinkhole’ might suddenly develop.