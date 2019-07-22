YOUNGSTERS at an East Yorkshire primary school have been expressing themselves after an artist's visit.
Bishop Wilton CE School had an artist called Jordanna come in for the day and the whole school created a masterpiece based on the theme of 'Our countryside around us, The Yorkshire Wolds'.
Pupils made between them models of cottages, tractors, trees, sheep and flowers, then they assembled everyone's creation together to create one end product.
Mary Lazenby, is the school's admin officer.
She said: "All the pupils have enjoyed the making and creating of this excellent artwork and are very proud of themselves and the finished product."