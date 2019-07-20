A MAN was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a bungalow in York.
Fire crews received a call about a fire in a bedroom of a bungalow off Green Lane in Acomb at about 9.35am today (July 20).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One male suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital as a precaution."
Crews tackled the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Comments are closed on this article.