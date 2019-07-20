EVENTS have been held in York for people to meet and learn more about the emergency services, and to warn the public about the dangers of entering York's rivers.

North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire fire service, York Rescue Boat, York BID Street Rangers and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were at Queen's Staith next to the River Ouse today, speaking to people about what they all do, how they all work together and respond to incidents.

There were water rescue demonstrations and visitors could look around emergency vehicles and try on equipment, as well as perform their own rescue techniques, including throwing rescue lines into the Ouse.

A police drone pilot attended and filmed one of the demonstrations.

This is one of the river rescue demonstrations by @yorkrescueboat and @NorthYorksFire near Queens Staith in York this morning. Check out the thermal video at the end and look at the dark figure in each boat. That's how cold the river has made the 'victim', even in Summer....... pic.twitter.com/LE7XqrEOfe — NYPolice Drones (@NYPdrones) 20 July 2019

Meanwhile, there was a large screen in St Helen's Square playing various messages about river safety and also safety around counter terrorism. The police and fire service were also in St Helen's Square speaking to people.

Station manager Pete Gregory, based at York Fire Station in Kent Street, who attended the Queen's Staith event, said: "It is a community-based event to engage with the public about the emergency services and what we do.

"It's about raising awareness of safety in and around the rivers, advising people not to go in the river as well as respect the water.

"We highlighted a few things that were in the river, such as trolleys, glass and lots of debris.

"It may look nice to go in for a swim but there's hidden dangers."

Andrew Godfrey, neighbourhood police inspector for the city centre, was also at the event in Queen's Staith. He said: "Today was all about highlighting the good emergency work we do, the meetings we have, and the good work we do together to keep people safe.

"The whole idea is to raise awareness of river safety and safety in general."