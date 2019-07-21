CITY of York Council has been named ‘Council of the Year’ at this year’s Yorkshire and Humberside Energy Efficiency Awards.
The accolade was announced at an event in Sheffield earlier this month in recognition of the council’s work to insulate the walls and lofts of 74 flats around Navigation Road.
The work was carried out through Better Homes Yorkshire, the council’s partnership for domestic energy efficiency work, with contractors JNR, and was funded by the council together with grants from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the national ECO fund.
Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “Ensuring that our council tenants and residents in the private sector are able to minimise their energy consumption and energy bills is a priority, and benefits both residents and the environment. I’m delighted that our work has been recognised at the regional energy efficiency awards.”
Steve Batty, head of sustainability for ENGIE and framework director for Better Homes Yorkshire said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of contractor that we engage and this award is recognition of how we have worked successfully.”