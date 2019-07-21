THE husband and sons of late York charity champion Dawn Watts have been inspired to take part in a challenging and muddy obstacle course next weekend.

Stuart Watts, and his sons Jonny and Will, are preparing to come face to face with ‘rolling hills, dark woodlands, deep bogs and thick, swamp-like mud’ in the Yorkshire Tough Mudder near Skipton.

Stuart, of Copmanthorpe, said it was his sons’ idea to give him a focus and ‘something healthy’ to do, and they had all been out running together regularly in preparation for the race.

They will be raising money for York Against Cancer, one of the charities Dawn backed before her death last November, aged 53, after a courageous five-year battle against cancer.

The former York Hospital A&E nurse raised more than £37,500 for charities including York Against Cancer and St Leonard’s Hospice, after throwing herself into a fundraising drive following a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2013.

She was a finalist in the Charity Fundraiser of the year category of the 2016 York Community Pride Awards.

Her fundraising events included several rock gigs called Dawnfest, a sponsored head shave, a skydive and a 100mph zip wire challenge.

Jonny said he was taking part in the Tough Mudder in her memory.

“Hopefully, her bravery can inspire us to get into shape and raise some money for a good cause in the process,”he said.

“York Against Cancer is a local charity to me who provide vital support to the families in York and North Yorkshire and fund pioneering cancer research and provide cancer awareness education and information. All their work is funded by fundraising and donations.”

The runners have already beaten their £200 target, with £215 donated by 16 supporters by Friday afternoon.

One donor posted: “Dawn was very proud of you and loved you get much. She is still with you now.”

Another posted: “Good luck! Look after your dad on the way round.”

York Against Cancer helps people affected by cancer in York and North Yorkshire, funds care and support for patients at York Hospital, ground breaking research at The University of York and cancer awareness education.

*To support Stuart, Jonny and Will Watts in their Tough Mudder challenge, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonnywatts