A MAN terrified a stranger in her own house and smashed her car because he was furious at the break-up of his relationship with another woman, York magistrates heard.

James Anthony Snowden, 28, shouted “I’m going to knock your head off” through the letterbox and vandalised the Fiat parked in the woman’s driveway, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

“The incident left her feeling absolutely terrified in her own home,” said the prosecutor.

Mrs Chadwick said Snowden told police in interview “he had got sloshed, he was angry with the world. He wanted to take out his frustration on someone”.

For Snowden, Harry Bayman said he did not know the victim who lives in the next street to his.

“He had no ill will towards the complainant,” he said.

Mr Bayman said Snowden had had a breakdown and split up with his girlfriend.

Snowden, of Gregory Close, Skelton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

He was ordered to do a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £270 compensation to the victim, plus £85 prosecution costs and a £85 statutory surcharge.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim in any way or going to her house.

Mrs Chadwick said the victim became aware of noises and a disturbance downstairs on June 30.

Then she heard heard Snowden shouting.

He smashed several of the car’s windows including its windscreen and rear window as well as causing further damage to it, she added.

Police found Snowden with a bloody hand at his home.

Mr Bayman told the court Snowden had been on a downward spiral.

On the day of the vandalism, he had been drinking which made matters worse.

He had decided to take out his anger on someone and decided on the victim’s son, whom he thought lived with her, said Mr Bayman.

But he didn’t and the victim was on her own at the time.