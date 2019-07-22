A NEW venue set to open in York will feature retro arcade games, air hockey, pinball machines and pool tables.

The Play House will serve up American-style food and drinks at the unit in Cumberland Street, which was previously Indian street kitchen and craft beer restaurant The Cat’s Pyjamas.

The team behind the new venue say it aims to bring something new to the city centre, with diner-style seating, games and a bar.

Richard Thorpe, from Play House, said: “We want to make going out fun again and make it somewhere you can just go and play games with friends.

“It will be family friendly. There will be an American-style kitchen, serving sliders and pizza.

“We have some custom artwork on the walls inspired by York. We want it to be a relaxed place. It’s super exciting; the feedback we have had so far is great.

“We want customers to be able to play some air hockey and get some pizza.”

The menu features burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings and sharing platters.

The company has applied to City of York Council for a licence to open seven days a week from 11am until 2.30am.

The venue could also host live music events.

The Cat’s Pyjamas shut down suddenly in April after being open for less than a year.

A notice was posted on the door saying the company had gone into administration.

The Press reported last April how the owner had chosen York as the destination for her third restaurant - with the first two in Headingley and Leeds - after visiting York as a child and having fond memories, particularly of going to The York Dungeon and Grand Opera House, which were both going to be the restaurant’s new neighbours.