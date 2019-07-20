A SCHOOL pupil has been left “devastated” after his new bike was one of several stolen when thieves targeted a school in York.

Reuben Gatenby, 12, from York, had his “dream” bike taken from Millthorpe School on Tuesday, just six days after buying it.

North Yorkshire Police said four bikes were stolen from the school on Tuesday and officers are investigating.

Reuben’s stepfather Craig Johnson questioned how the thieves had accessed the school “so easily”.

He said: “It is a serious security breach that they managed to make their way across the school to the bike sheds that had just been unlocked and left unattended.

“Reuben had used all of his pocket money towards the bike. He is devastated and we will now have to fork out more money to get a replacement, which is frustrating.”

Milthorpe School said it was working with the police to resolve the matter.

A spokesperson said: “We take the security of our site extremely seriously and have a range of measures in place to protect our students and their property. Our gates are locked throughout the school day and access is provided using an intercom system.

“We provide students with bicycle shelters that are also locked throughout the school day but the shelters and gates have to be unlocked at the end of each school day so that students can retrieve their bicycles and leave the site.

“On this occasion, the alleged perpetrators entered the school as soon as the gates and shelters had been unlocked and were able to make off with two bicycles that were not themselves locked. We always advise students to lock their bikes in school as a basic security measure, as they would do elsewhere.”

The school said the incident was reported to the police, and CCTV footage was shared with the force.

The spokesperson added: “Clearly we are unable to share cctv footage with the family or other third parties as this is proscribed by data protection legislation. The incident is now being dealt with by the police as a criminal matter, which is entirely appropriate.

“Once again we would like to extend our sympathy to Reuben and his family and share their hope for a positive resolution to this unfortunate incident.”

North Yorkshire Police said a black, yellow and green Carrera bike had been stolen from the shed at some point during Tuesday last week.

A spokesperson added: “A further report was received at 3.50pm that two bikes had been stolen from the shed – a bright orange Carrera bike with black handle bars and a black, green and orange bike. We have since been contacted to report that the black, green and orange bike has been recovered.

“A further report was received that a black and orange Scott mountain bike had also been stolen from the shed at some point between 8.50am and 3.10pm.

“Officers are conducting inquiries in the area and with the school.”

The force said that anyone with information should contact the force control room on 101 and quote reference 12190129003.