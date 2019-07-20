SCHOOL children will be offered free breakfasts as schools break up for the summer holidays.

The breakfasts, set to start on Tuesday in Hull Road Park, and are aimed at families who don’t have access to nutritional food.

The initiative is being delivered through the charity Choose2Youth which runs the community cafe in the park and joins a number of other organisations working across York to combat food poverty.

Hull Road ward Labour councillor, George Norman, said:

“It’s great that we’ve been able to turn this idea into reality so quickly. We know that there are many families who will struggle to put food on the table this summer in the face of a range of financial challenges, not least Universal Credit, so we’re hoping this will fit in well alongside a range of other initiatives in the area, such as those taking place at Tang Hall Community Centre.

“The idea behind the summer breakfasts is for local families to eat together and get involved in other child-focused activities.

“It will run from 8.30am to 10.00am, every Tuesday and Thursday during the school holidays. As well as the obvious benefits for children and families, bringing the community together is something we are always working to promote.”