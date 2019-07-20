A BRIDE has revealed how she found her dream wedding dress in a charity shop in York - for just £35.

Cat Wilkinson, 29, stumbled upon the dress in the Sue Ryder shop in Goodramgate.

She and her husband Mike Purves, 31, were visiting York for a romantic weekend in August last year when she spotted the vintage dress.

Cat said she had been told the dress was made in the 1950s - exactly what she was looking for.

She said: “Mike proposed to me in Whitby the night before and then took me for a surprise trip to York that evening, knowing it is my favourite city.

“The next day we went shopping and I stumbled across the dress in Sue Ryder. I saw the white lace sleeve of the dress hanging out of a rail of clothing and I pulled the dress out to see a beautiful wedding dress. I phoned Mike straight away to tell him not to come upstairs while I tried it on.

“To my surprise, it fitted me perfectly. The assistant manager very kindly took some photos of the dress so that I could send them to my mum and sister, who both said without any hesitation that I should buy it. Although it was £35, I didn’t need much reassurance."

Cat added: “I think Mike was in slight disbelief that I had bought my wedding dress the day after he proposed."

Assistant manager at Sue Ryder, Victoria Stone, said: “When she found the dress, it was clear it was meant to be. It fitted like a glove, as though it was made just for her.

"We were thrilled when she got in touch with her photos after the wedding, she was a stunning bride and they both looked so happy. Stories like Cat’s make working for Sue Ryder such a pleasure, getting to see donations getting a second chance and being part of someone’s magical day and it is special when the proceeds of the sale go towards supporting Sue Ryder’s amazing hospice care."

The couple, from Devon, tied the knot earlier in Doncaster.