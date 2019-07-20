FIREFIGHTER training camps for girls and women could be launched in North Yorkshire to inspire the next generation and boost confidence.

The events would run by serving female firefighters and aim to encourage women to consider a career in the fire service.

Training camp events for younger women, aged from 14 to 17, would also be organised to help develop self-esteem and confidence.

Andrew Brodie, the new chief fire officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said he is hoping to launch the scheme but that it is still in the early stages of development.

Speaking at a meeting of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel he said that the camps would also fit in with the fire service’s efforts to recruit more firefighters from diverse backgrounds - so that crews can represent the communities they serve.

He said: “Female firefighter camps are already done in the US, they run camps for women aged over 18 and for younger women aged 14 to 17 for confidence building and to show them there is a wider range of careers open to them.

“It would be the first women and girls firefighter camp for North Yorkshire. They would learn firefighting skills to further encourage them to join the service.”

He added that he is “excited about the possibility” of launching the scheme. The events could run for a weekend or several days and see attendees put through their paces - tackling some of the same training activities as real firefighters.

Mr Brodie, who began his own career as a firefighter while a teenager and was formally appointed as chief fire officer at the meeting, also outlined some of his priorities for the future of the fire service - including making it more environmentally friendly. He praised the service’s staff, saying: “I was not surprised to find that the people are very committed.”