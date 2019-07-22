LEADING actors from the Shakespeare Rose Theatre have been cooking up a storm of enchantment.
Cast members from The Tempest, which is being performed at the pop-up theatre in York this summer, visited The Grand Hotel Cooking School to try their hand at creating some historic Italian dishes.
Sam Callis, who plays Prospero, Maggie Bain who performs the role of Antonia, Christopher Logan as Trinculo and Flo Wilson, who plays Gonzala were chefs for the day at the five-star hotel in York.
The group, under the guidance of the school's head chef, Andrew Dixon, came up with an Italian-based menu in keeping with the theme of The Tempest which is set on an island near Italy.
The Grand Cookery School opened in March and offers a selection of cooking courses including half and full-day courses, focussing on a selection of international cuisines and speciality classes.