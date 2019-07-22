A MAN has been cycling 500 miles between the national three peaks - and then scaling them - to raise money for the £45,000 appeal to buy a new York Rescue Boat.
Tane Scott decided to back the Sunshine Campaign, which was launched by the family of Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland, after he died in the River Foss during a night out in York city centre in April. He was one of five people to drown in York’s rivers in a tragic three-week period.
Sonny’s family hope the new craft, equipped with high-tech sonar and communications kit, aims to help prevent further such tragedies. Their appeal has already passed the £16,000 mark.
Tane decided to scale Scotland’s, Wales’s and England’s highest peaks - Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell - but instead of driving between them he decided to cycle from Snowdon to Scafell and then from Scafell to Ben Nevis.
To support Tane and the appeal, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-sunshine-campaign.