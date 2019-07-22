A MAN has been cycling 500 miles between the national three peaks - and then scaling them - to raise money for the £45,000 appeal to buy a new York Rescue Boat.

Tane Scott decided to back the Sunshine Campaign, which was launched by the family of Sonny Ferry, 19, from Rutland, after he died in the River Foss during a night out in York city centre in April. He was one of five people to drown in York’s rivers in a tragic three-week period.