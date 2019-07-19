MUSIC industry experts, including members of The Cribs and Embrace, will choose a young band to play at Leeds and Reading Festivals as Martin House Hospice's Centre Stage competition reaches its final stage.
My Wonderful Days, a band from York, are among ten acts vying for the top prize.
The contest, now in its tenth year, has raised more than £225,000 for Martin House Hospice.
This year’s final takes place at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Thursday, July 25. The winners will also have the chance to film their own music video with local film maker Sodium Films.
Mike Heaton, drummer with Embrace and Martin House ambassador, who will be on the judging panel, said: “Centre Stage is an amazing opportunity for young bands to make their mark and for the winners it offers an incredible platform. It also encourages them to raise for Martin House."
Comments are closed on this article.