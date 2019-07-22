NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group has been awarded funding from NHS England to train and develop a Mental Health Support Team for young people in Selby and Pickering.
The team will work across schools, colleges and sixth forms in Selby and Pickering to engage with 16 to 19-year-olds who may be vulnerable to mental health issues, which could be related to the pressures of exams, job seeking or relationships.
NHS England report that up to 20 per cent of 15 to 19-year-olds are predicted to have a mild to moderate mental health disorder such as anxiety or low mood. The NHS Long Term Plan has a focus on improving mental health services for young people and their access to support.
Denise Nightingale, from the CCG, said: “Children’s mental health is a local and national priority and so the CCG is delighted we can offer support through school based intervention in Selby and Pickering.
“There hasn’t been a service like this in Selby or Pickering before and it’s important to us that we are breaking down barriers when it comes to accessing mental health support.”
The lead provider for the new service is Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust who are commissioned by the CGG to deliver mental health services in the Vale of York.