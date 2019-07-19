ONE of the largest business foundations in the North of England, the Pavers Foundation, have had a busy month in July, with donations totalling a staggering £17,500 to three different charities.
The Foundation, run by the York-based shoe retailer, donated £5,000 to the Missing People charity, which searches for missing people on behalf of the family and friends left behind and provides specialist emotional support.
Joss Mooney, grants manager at Missing People, said: “The donation of £5,000 could help us to recruit and provide training for ten helpline volunteers.”
A further £5,000 was donated to retailTRUST, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of people involved in retail and supporting service industries. Neil Duffy, head of wellbeing services at retailTRUST said: “This fantastic donation will be put towards improving the wellbeing of even more people involved in retail and making a difference to their lives.”
The Fashion and Textile Children’s Trust, which helps support children of UK fashion and textile employees, received £7,500 from the foundation. Anna Pangbourne, director of Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation to our charity.”