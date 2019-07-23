“THAT’S sad”, the daughter said to her mother. The mother was surprised and later asked her friends if they thought her daughter was right. We didn’t think what our friend described was sad at all. What exactly did my friend’s daughter think was sad? My friend had gone down to the foreshore in the seaside town where she lives and had sat alone, quietly, looking out to sea. The sight and sound of the waves were both soothing and calming. Balm for the soul.

We all have a healthy need to have private moments, especially in this 24-hour world, where everything is switched on all the time. Privacy and time for reflection can be hard to find.