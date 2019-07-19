THE Ancient Society of York Florists is holding its summer show tomorrow (July 20).

It will take place at Wigginton Recreation Hall from 11am to 3pm.

John Galvin, secretary of the society, said: "It is hoped that once again the show will be a riot of summer flowers featuring geraniums, pelargoniums, other pot plants, sweet peas, vegetables and many other classes.

"Other classes will include baking, handicrafts, photography and flower arranging."

Homemade refreshments will be available and car parking is free.