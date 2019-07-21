MORE than 30 people have nominated a much-loved teaching assistant for this year’s Community Pride awards

Sue West has been at Headlands School for 21 years and taught her last class on Friday before heading off to enjoy her retirement.

Mrs West has been nominated by more than 30 parents and staff members for the Teacher of the Year Award for her hard work over the years in helping to educate children.

They said: “Mrs West has worked at Headlands Primary School for many years and is now retiring.

“Mrs West will be greatly missed by staff, children and parents.

“Over the years Mrs West has touched the lives of hundreds of children with her inspirational teaching style. Mrs West has worked closely with children who have needed extra support through things such as bereaved parents etc.

“Mrs West designed and built, with a team of volunteers, an amazing sensory garden which is an amazing garden full of textures, scents, colours and is a very peaceful place to be. This will be her legacy for future generations to enjoy and this is why my family feel she should be nominated.

“Having been with the school for over 20 years she has helped so many children. She is such a credit to each child within the school.

“As well as her teaching role, she has provided valuable emotional and well-being support to many children. Mrs West is now taking early retirement and will be missed by many.

"She is inspirational, compassionate and a pleasure to work with."

On hearing of her nomination, Mrs West who has worked with children throughout the school said she was overwhelmed by the support from staff members and parents of current and former pupils.

She said: “I have had a wonderful time at the school and will miss everyone but I am looking forward to my retirement.”

Mrs West added that she was planning to stay at home for a while, before heading off to travel to the Far East.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with the City of York Council. and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden Health.

Post entries to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York Y01 9YN.

Alternatively, submit nominations online at yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride by Friday, July 26.

Nominations must include a supporting statement and a photo which we, unfortunately, will not be able to return.