PUPILS at West Heslerton Primary School are enjoying more of the great outdoors thanks to a new project.
The school has opened a new outdoor classroom to enable children to make the most of the surrounding countryside.
Head teacher Rachel Wells said: “Parents, pre-schoolers and villagers were invited to join us to officially open our outdoor classroom.
“The provision, sited in our own woodland has an outdoor pizza oven and cooking stations.
“We will provide a range of outdoor learning activities outside on the field, in our woodland and host guests in our teepees to learn all about outdoor learning.”