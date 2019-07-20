A YORK couple who had to live in a tent and survive on £4 a day for several weeks because of Universal Credit problems have set up their own door-to-door delivery service.

Tony Carson and Sue Rimington set up The Veg Box which offers free delivery of locally-grown veg direct to customer’s doors.

Tony and Sue made the headlines last year when they became and spent two months living in a tent beside the River Ouse. However, they were given a council house late last year.

They lived on £4 a day thanks to Sue, who is an experienced chef, cooking very low-cost meals on a camping stove.

Speaking about their new venture, Tony said: “The concept is very simple, locally-grown vegetables from within 15 miles of York are delivered at very competitive prices to your door by bicycle, with no plastic packaging. By using a local wholesaler and selecting locally grown vegetables, we are able to provide a greener supply option throughout the York area. Our first full day of deliveries was June 22 and the feedback we have received via social media has been very positive.”

At the moment, deliveries are available in the following areas of York: Acomb, Dringhouses, Middlethorpe, Fulford, Heslington, Murton and Heworth.

Tony, who has worked as a greengrocer in the past, said: “By buying in bulk from a York based wholesalers we are able to obtain the discounts. This means that a banana-box full of mixed vegetables will start from £10 including free delivery to your door. We don’t expect you to buy large quantities in one go; we would rather deliver to you regularly to prevent or at least reduce food wastage.”

Click here to place an order on their website.