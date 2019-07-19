CUSTOMERS at a Tesco store in York are being invited to don their dancing shoes and show off their moves during a UK-wide fundraiser.
Visitors to Tesco Extra at Clifton Moor today (July 19) and tomorrow have the chance to get their dancing shoes on alongside a dance group and staff members as part of Tesco’s Dance Beats initiative, as well as take part in the store's tombolas.
This is the second day that customers have been able to join in dancing at the store.
The event forms part of three days of dance marathon fundraising events in thousands of Tesco stores across the country to raise funds for Tesco's three national health charity partners - Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.
The Dance Beats fundraiser is culminating in an epic 30-hour world record attempt where thousands of Tesco colleagues and members of the public will come together to attempt a new world record for the world’s longest dance marathon relay at Wembley stadium.