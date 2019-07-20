TWO Malton powerlifters may be in with a chance to hoist their way into the Commonwealth championships - but need to raise some funds to get them there.

Tree Grennan and Andy Plant, both clients at ASC Performance in Showfield Lane, competed in local, regional then national powerlifting events to give them the opportunity to qualify for the Commonwealth championships.

In powerlifting competitors have three attempts to lift as much weight as possible in barbell exercises, including back squat, bench press and deadlift. The person with the highest total wins their weight and age class.

Andy said: “In January 2018 I made the decision to start powerlifting and I found a great coaching team in Adam and Rachael at ASC Performance. Since then my training sessions have become the best part of my day. I have now been given the opportunity to represent England at the Commonwealth championship. To be given this chance is an absolute privilege and I’m extremely grateful for it. Without Team ASC and their support and coaching I wouldn’t have made it this far.”

Tree added: “To say I am chuffed is an understatement. I started powerlifting about two years ago. I have come a long way since April 2016 when I was very unhealthy and unhappy and fast approaching 50. I started to get fit and began lifting and just love it. I have never been particularly sporty or competitive, so the changes and opportunities that powerlifting has given me are really surprising and completely joyful. To be able to compete in the Commonwealth championships would be a huge privilege.”

ASC Performance was opened by personal trainers Dr Adam Sawyers and Rachael Atkinson in January 2018. Rather than an “open gym” where members are left to their own devices, ASC Performance is a coaching gym.

Rachael said: “Adam and I are so proud of and pleased for Andy and Tree. They have both worked incredibly hard for this opportunity and to know that two of our clients have been asked to represent England is an amazing honour.”

Powerlifting is not a funded sport so the gym is fundraising to support the Commonwealth championship effort. On Sunday, July 28, from 11am to 3pm, they’ll be bringing their static bike and rower to the Market Place in Malton alongside Street Food Sunday, and are after volunteers to come and bike or row or just to collect donations.

To donate, go to the ASC Performance Facebook page.