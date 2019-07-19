A FRIEND of a teenager who drowned in York is scaling the national three peaks - and cycling to get from one to the next - to help buy a new York Rescue Boat.

Tane Scott is backing the Sunshine Campaign, launched by the family of Sonny Ferry after he died in the River Foss during a night out in York city centre in April. Sonny, 19, from Rutland, was one of five people to drown in York's rivers in a tragic three week period.