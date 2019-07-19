A FRIEND of a teenager who drowned in York is scaling the national three peaks - and cycling to get from one to the next - to help buy a new York Rescue Boat.
Tane Scott is backing the Sunshine Campaign, launched by the family of Sonny Ferry after he died in the River Foss during a night out in York city centre in April. Sonny, 19, from Rutland, was one of five people to drown in York's rivers in a tragic three week period.
The £45,000 appeal to buy a new craft, equipped with high tech sonar and communications kit, aims to help prevent further such tragedies, and it has already passed the £16,000
Tane Scott decided to scale Scotland's, Wales's and England's highest peaks - Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell - to raise funds for the appeal.
But instead of driving between the peaks he decided to take the more difficult option of cycling about 500 miles from Snowdon to Scafell and then from Scafell to Ben Nevis.
His Pedal to the Peaks challenge has gone well so far, having climbed Snowdon and Scafell by last night.
York rescue Boat tweeted: "Well done so far Tame, please stay safe for the rest of your journey."
To support Tane and the appeal, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-sunshine-campaign.