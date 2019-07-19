Whilst agreeing with all that Christian Vassie wrote (Let’s tackle climate change because it’s hard, Letters, July 17) he omitted the overwhelming reason for tackling climate change. If we don’t, humanity is doomed.

In 1824, French mathematician Joseph Fourier first described how the atmosphere makes our planet habitable and French physicist Claude Pouillet added the numbers in 1827-30. However, it was American physicist Eunice Newton Foote whose paper to the Smithsonian Institute in 1856 described her experiments which directly demonstrated that adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere would raise the temperature of our planet. Much later, in 1901, Swedish meteorologist Nils Gustaf Ekholm called that ‘The Greenhouse Effect’.