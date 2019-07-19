I didn’t know the late Richard Bainbridge, and (being away on holiday) have only recently learned of his death (Remembering Richard Bainbridge: A Tribute, July 16).

I would still like to say, however, that my favourite performance ever, amateur or professional, was Richard’s Cervantes/Don Quixote in (the then) York Amateurs’ Man of La Mancha in the mid 1980s.