I didn’t know the late Richard Bainbridge, and (being away on holiday) have only recently learned of his death (Remembering Richard Bainbridge: A Tribute, July 16).
I would still like to say, however, that my favourite performance ever, amateur or professional, was Richard’s Cervantes/Don Quixote in (the then) York Amateurs’ Man of La Mancha in the mid 1980s.
I can still recall marvelling at his seamless onstage transition - make-up, wig and costume - from one character to the other, before the very eyes of the audience, followed by character presentation and vocal power of spellbinding expertise. I was completely blown away.
It was a performance to live long in the memory, and which, for me, sets him apart as the pre-eminent York actor of his generation.
Rory Mulvihill,
Palmes Close, Naburn, York