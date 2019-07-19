A CARAVAN has ended up on a railway line at a level crossing near York after becoming detached from the car.

The incident has happened at the crossing in Haxby.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers were at an incident in York Road, Haxby, near the Parvin restaurant, where a caravan had become detached from a car over the railway line.

"The road has been closed to allow emergency services to attend," tweeted an officer. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the caravan is removed."

Network Rail said the Haxby level crossing was a CCTV level crossing monitored by a signaller.

"Just before 08:45 this morning, the signaller reported that there was a caravan on the railway line," said a spokeswoman. "All trains were stopped in the area.

"Network Rail attended site, alongside colleagues from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and worked to remove the caravan.

"Train services have now resumed, however there may be some residual disruption so passengers are advised to check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

"We would like to thank all those affected for their patience."

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the caravan had been towed clear of the road and traffic was now able to pass.