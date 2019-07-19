MEMBERS of the emergency services will be in York city centre tomorrow (July 20) to meet the public.
Police officers, firefighters, ambulance service staff and volunteers from the York Rescue Boat will be at Queen's Staith from 11am to 5pm for the Emergency Services Community Day.
The public can learn more about what they all do, how they work together and respond to incidents.
Visitors can look at appliances and try on equipment, as well as perform their own rescue techniques.
There will also be live water rescue demonstrations.