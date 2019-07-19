ARSONISTS are believed to have started two field fires, one in York and another in Selby, yesterday evening (July 18).
A fire crew was called to a field off Abbot's Road in Selby at about 6.15pm after reports of a field of standing corn on fire.
The crew used two hose reel jets to put out the fire.
Another crew was called to a small fire in a field near Bishopthorpe Road in York at around 7pm and used knapsack sprayers to extinguish the flames.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the cause of both fires "is believed to deliberate."
Comments are closed on this article.