Friday night is...the nuttiest sound around night

Madness, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, tonight, doors, 6pm

THE heavy, heavy monster sound of Madness goes one step beyond on the East Coast as Suggs and co revive so many familiar songs.

The Nutty Boys of Camden Town combine ska and music hall, pathos and cheeky humour in a night of Embarrassment, House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Our House, Driving In My Car and Wings Of A Dove. It would be madness to miss it, frankly, on a summer's night in The Sun And (hopefully not) The Rain.

Work-in-progress show of the weekend

Paul Sinha, Hazy Little Thing Called Love, Great Yorkshire Fringe, White Rose Rotunda, Parliament Street, York, tonight, 7.30pm

NEWLY diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 49, The Chase quiz show star Paul Sinha present his new show in "work-in-progress" mode.

Sinha, who played the villainous Abanazar in the Grand Opera House pantomime Aladdin in 2016-2017, will combine "best bits with new material for his next touring show about the life-changing effect a couple of drinks can have".

"Thus far, I've lived my life in the understanding that stability and emotional happiness were lovely ideas, but not really for me. Thanks to a Prosecco-fuelled Christmas, all that has changed."

Rock'n'roll revival of the weekend

Rock'n'Roll Revolution, York Theatre Royal, Saturday, 7.30pm

BOASTING stars of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet, The Bluejays take a jiving journey through the fabulous Fifties in Rock'n' Roll Revolution.

Forty classics are squeezed into the whistle-stop tour, from the early days of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis at Sun Studio, through the all-too-brief careers of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Eddie Cochran, to Cliff Richard, Connie Francis, Bill Haley and Little Richard.

New festival of the weekend

Meadowfest, The Talbot, Malton, Saturday, 10am to 10pm

"YORKSHIRE'S food capital" plays host to a boutique music festival with a difference.

Headlined by Levi Roots and his reggae band, the line-up combines food and uplifting live music in The Talbot hotel gardens by the River Derwent.

Performing too will be Beth McCarthy, Flat Cap Carnival, The Grand Old Uke Of York, Tengu Taiko Drummers, Marc Atkinson and Ben Beattie’s After Midnight Band, promising a melange of ska, reggae, funk and blues. Gracing the Hay Bale Stage will be Gary Stewart, Simon Snaize and Up Beat Brass.

Festival director Tom Naylor-Leyland has organised street food stands, with vegan and veggie options, arts and children’s entertainment and a festival bar serving cocktails, Prosecco and craft beers.

Triple bill at the double

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Gary Delaney, Angelos Epithemiou and Alex Boardman, Great Yorkshire Fringe, White Rose Rotunda, York, tonight and tomorrow, 9pm

TOBY Clouston Jones's legendary comedy club returns to its old York stomping ground with Friday and Saturday triple bills on both Great Yorkshire Fringe weekends.

First up, he brings together three of his Hyena Lounge staples, Alex Boardman, Angelos Epithemiou and headliner Gary Delaney, the one-liner gag-smith, reckoned to be "the most quoted comedian in the country".