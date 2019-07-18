SAXOPHONIST Alex Hitchcock returns to York tomorrow with his powerhouse jazz quintet for a night of adventurous melody and virtuosic improvising on newly moored Arts Barge at Tower Gardens.

"London is sending some of its finest young jazz musicians to use The Arts Barge as a jazz playground this weekend, " says Arts Barge Project co-director Hannah West.

"With a jazz approach to the whole thing, just wait and see what unfolds."

Tenor saxophonist Hitchcock, trumpet and flugelhorn player James Copus, pianist Will Barry, bass player Joe Downard and drummer Jay Davis will be showcasing their May album, All Good Things, a collection of original compositions, written and performed by the young ensemble.

This debut album is released on Fresh Sound New Talent, a Spanish label renowned for introducing to Europe some of the best jazz artists to have emerged in the past two decades.

After Robert Glasper, Brad Mehldau and Avishai Cohen, here comes Royal Academy of Music 2016 graduate Alex Hitchcock, whose London quintet has joined the roster on the recommendation of saxophonist Chris Cheek.

"He's an amazing American sax player who put me in touch with Fresh Sounds, who've released debut albums by Brad Mehldau, Ambrose Akinmusire and Kurt Rosenwinkel, so it's flattering to be on that label – and quite daunting too," says Alex.

"There's quite a strong link between the jazz scenes in Barcelona and New York, and the Spanish scene has always looked to New York," he continues.

"I've played in Barcelona a few times, once with the trumpet player Felix Rossi and with Resolution 88 too, but not with my own band. I've played in New York too, but incognito!"

After recording the album last August at Livingston Studios in North London, a late-May release suited Alex, who brought out his debut EP, Live At The London And Cambridge Jazz Festivals, in 2018.

"I'm quite early on in my career, so I was happy to be guided by the record label, but I'd already booked a tour of 14 dates for June and July, so releasing it just ahead of that was my preference," he says.

All Good Things is testament to the Alex Hitchcock Quintet establishing an intuitive synergy from performing together since college days. "The musicians in the band and on the album are really good friends, some from before being in the band, some since we've been together," says Alex.

"Playing together each night, you start surprising yourself and each other with what you come up with, especially towards the end of a tour, when you really don't know what to expect."

The quintet worked with tenor sax player Alex Garnett in the recording studio. "He doesn't work primarily as a producer but he's someone we know well from the London jazz scene, as well as being a monster player, and he's very passionate about supporting young musicians," says Hitchcock. "He speaks with love but is also very direct, so he's a really great presence in there to make musical decisions or to give a different perspective."

Explaining the album's title, All Good Things, Alex says: "We’ve tried to find a positive response to the division and uncertainty currently being felt across the UK and further afield.

"I’ve tried to write optimistic music that doesn’t avoid subtlety and more challenging sounds, and has space for dissonance. Some of the songs are eclectic but this doesn’t detract from a common thread and distinctive sound world running through the album, with strong melodies and virtuosic improvising holding it together."

Expect to hear "loads of new tunes" tomorrow, as well All Good Things material, such is the constant spark of creativity bursting out of Alex's ensemble as they seek to push their music forward while playing with knowledge of the jazz tradition.

"I don't think you're consciously trying to reinvent the wheel but there's always the tension of the ideals of progression and being informed by what's gone before," says Alex.

Was he destined to play the jazz instrument of jazz instruments, the saxophone? "I first played violin, really badly, but when I started playing the sax, I could tell I had an aptitude for it," says Alex.

"I sang when I was young too, but when my voice broke, that was that. I couldn't sing and I still can't!"

Singing's loss is jazz saxophone's gain, and Alex is delighted to be returning to York with glinting tenor sax in hand at the invitation of Ouroboros promoter Harkirit Boparai (who also programmes The Crescent concerts in York with Joe Coates, by the way).

"We came to York on our EP tour last year, and Harkirit is an amazing, really progressive promoter, so I asked him again if he had a slot for this tour, and true to form he came up with this location: The Arts Barge.

"I got to hear about Harkirit through his reputation for running great gigs, and last year's gig in The Basement at City Screen went really well, so it's good to be back, though, as I speak to you, they haven't actually told me where The Arts Barge is located!"

The Alex Hitchcock Quintet play the Arts Barge Riverside Festival/Great Yorkshire Fringe, on Selby Tony, moored by Tower Gardens, Skeldergate Bridge,York, tomorrow (July 19) at 8pm, presented by York promoters Ouroboros. Box office: 01904 500600 or at greatyorkshirefringe.com

