COUNCIL chiefs have published a draft masterplan for York's Bootham Park Hospital site after securing government grant funding.

The plan was revealed after it emerged that owner of the former hospital, NHS Property Services (NHSPS), has failed so far in its bid to sell the site - but is still planning to remarket it.

The plan, which has been developed by City of York Council and York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, proposes a new development on the site after a public consultation. The proposal includes:

l Care accommodation, including a 70 bed nursing home and 60 care apartments

l A medical training and research centre of excellence, with a physiotherapy department and 52 associated key worker apartments

l A children’s nursery, fitness and wellbeing trail, sports pitches and sensory gardens

l Residential apartment blocks and a café

l New pedestrian and cycle routes to the city centre.

The apartments would be built on the Union Terrace car park, while the coach park would be retained with a 250 space multi-storey car park built over it.

The report adds that this development could be worth almost £100 million, and that there is strong public support to “provide public benefits, increase access for public amenity, affordable residential housing and health-related uses”.

The council added that a further consultation on the masterplan will launch in September.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, the council's executive member for finance and performance, said: “The council has secured government grant funding through the One Public Estate programme, to try and shape future development. We have also placed our own land into the masterplan area, so this could bring larger benefits to the city.

“Whilst the council does not own the Bootham Park Hospital site, we must do what we can to help protect an important part of York’s heritage.”

In a statement, NHSPS said: “NHSPS’ obligation remains to seek the best value in disposal of the former hospital whilst finding a sustainable future use for the site. Through the council’s masterplan, the stakeholders have recognised the need to engage with NHSPS and any future purchaser or developer to ensure that the views of local people are taken into account in any future development plans.

“Our decision to remarket the site has been positively received and there is a high level of interest.”