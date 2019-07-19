TRIBUTES have been paid to a former York teacher and governor who died following a crash on York outer ring road at the weekend.

The 87-year-old, named locally as Robin Cooper, was a highly valued and much-loved part of the staff at the former Canon Lee School.

He worked at the Clifton secondary - now called Vale of York Academy - for many years, initially as a long-serving head of science, and then, after his retirement, as a school governor.

Kevin Deadman, who was head at Canon Lee from 1999 to 2012, said Mr Cooper ‘served the school with distinction’.

He said: “I knew Robin as a governor where he took part in a range of activities including his involvement in the appointment of many new staff.

“It became a common sight to see Robin arriving in school on his bicycle, ready to take his place on an interview panel with his trouser legs still tucked into his cycle clips.

“Robin was always cheerful, well prepared and courteous; a true gentleman.

“He clearly cared greatly about the young people in our school community.

“As a result he volunteered to become the school’s official events photographer, recording many student activities for our newsletters or displays.

“These images will always reflect his ability to showcase the thriving, fun-loving, development of young people at the school and his commitment to them.”

As previously reported by The Press, the 87-year-old was crossing the A1237 on his bike at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon when a blue BMW, travelling towards Clifton Moor, collided with his bicycle on the road between the Copmanthorpe and Woodthorpe roundabouts.

North Yorkshire Police, who have still not formerly identified the cyclist, said he was airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries but died in hospital on Monday evening.

The force added that the driver of the BMW, a 60-year-old man who is also from York, was uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Steven James in the major collision investigation team either via email: Steven.James771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting reference; 12190126860.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Please quote reference number 12190126860 when passing information.