YORKSHIRE Water has revealed that it will have to carry out more repairs in a York city centre street after fixing a burst water main - this time to a collapsed sewer.

The company has finished repairing the damaged pipe in Walmgate, which caused water to 'erupt' into the street when it burst on Monday morning.

Buildings including The Press had to be temporarily evacuated and the road has since been blocked to traffic, although one of the pavements has been open.

The company says workers were rectifying the footpath today and will be working on the carriageway tomorrow and tarmacking it on Saturday, with the road closure lifted on Sunday.

But it has also had to dig a second hole about 100 metres further along the street, near the One Stop Shop, with piling installed because it is such a deep excavation.

The road surface here has been sagging badly for months, with the area cordoned off at one stage amid fears a ‘sinkhole’ might suddenly develop.

A spokesman has revealed that a third hole will also now have to be dug at another spot in Walmgate near to St Deny’s Church, where the road surface has also been sagging badly recently, to repair a collapsed sewer. He said that despite this, the road would still be open by the end of the weekend.