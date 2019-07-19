CRIME in North Yorkshire increased by almost seven per cent in the last year.
North Yorkshire Police recorded 45,211 crimes in the year to March 2019, with the biggest increases in sexual offences (up 26 per cent with 1,961 cases), robbery (up 40 per cent with 232 cases) and public order offences (up 55 per cent with 2,360 crimes).
The results show an increase in crime year-on-year, however police say the region remains the safest place in the country with a crime rate of 55.1 per 1,000 of the population, compared to 89.5 per 1,000 across England Wales.
Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: "Some of this was to be expected as part of the changes we are making to ensure we record all crimes accurately and properly. But any rise is worrying and I understand will cause concern. We are taking action to ensure that more visible, local policing addresses any genuine increase in crime. The current recruitment for additional PCSOs, and future recruitment of 50 additional police officers – funded by the precept – is underway.
"This will boost the presence of North Yorkshire Police on our streets and I hope make a real difference for residents and businesses so they are safer and feel safer too.
“What these figures also do is highlight the need for government not to ignore rural communities when deciding where money is spent.”